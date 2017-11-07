Wythe Co. tussles over funding for expo center

Wythe County supervisors voted two weeks ago to use $2.5 million from the county’s reserve fund to help pay for the first phase of construction on an expo center just off the I-77/ I-81 corridor between Wytheville and Fort Chiswell. But this wasn’t a popular move with all county residents, including those who believe the money would have been better spent on school facility improvements.

While not all supervisors agreed with deciding the matter during a daytime public hearing, in that same meeting the board went on to award a $6 million building contract to RGM Erectors. Dr. Gary Houseman, chair and a member of Wythe County Board of Supervisors through the end of the year, was opposed to holding a daytime public hearing but doesn’t believe there was an ulterior motive in doing so. He said public hearings have been held during the board’s daytime meetings, and he thinks the board simply wanted to take care of additional funding as quickly as possible.

But Houseman said he has been opposed to the county funding the project from the beginning. “I didn’t think the county should be in the business of building something like that. Certainly, we want to create an economic atmosphere so that people will come in, but I was concerned about the county building it, and the county has been more and more involved in a project that keeps requiring more and more money,” he said this week.

The plan took root approximately 20 years ago with individuals who wanted somewhere to show their horses, according to Jeremy Farley, Wythe County’s information officer.

“They needed somewhere to show horses, and they also realized Wythe County didn’t have anywhere to host large events. They went to the county and presented the need. That group also paid for studies by Virginia Tech and the Weldon Cooper Center in Charlottesville,” Farley said.

The Tech and Weldon Cooper studies showed the area was in a prime position to host big events. More than 70,000 vehicles, using the I-77 / 81 corridors, pass by Exit 77 on a daily basis. Farley stated that one benefit of being located in Southwest Virginia’s panhandle is its proximity to three other states, a position that attracts non-Virginia dollars to local events.

When Wythe took out a $5 million loan to help pay for the center, they did so with an understanding that a project named the “Appalachian Regional Exposition Center” would be more than a horse barn, Farley explained.

To distance itself from that perception, the county refers to the expo center as the Apex Center.

The county isn’t alone in providing monies toward the Apex. The Virginia Tobacco Commission contributed $1 million through two separate grants. Wythe County Farm Bureau promised $50,000 and Southwest Virginia Horseman’s Association pledged $269,000 for bleachers. The project’s website is actually open to donations.

The county paid $1.3 million for the 95-acre site that they hope, when complete, will serve as a center for concerts, livestock shows, sporting events, regional fairs and a bridal expo. Grading began earlier this year. Farley said the center will be built so that a rubber mat may be used to cover the hard clay floors to accommodate bridal events.

The county made it clear from the beginning that that the facility wouldn’t strictly be an agricultural center. “Lexington painted itself into a corner with the Virginia Horse Center. No one wants to get married in a horse barn,” Farley said.

The 200′ x 300′ arena will eventually include outdoor multipurpose athletic fields, an outdoor horse ring, classroom and training facilities and office spaces. The Appalachian Regional Exposition’s website declares that property will become the “premier civic center west of Roanoke, providing more than 3,000 permanent seats and an additional 2,000 portable chairs for concerts and other entertainment events.”

But some Wythe citizens simply refer to it as a “horse barn” and argue that it won’t result in any additional revenues for the county. The project was originally estimated to be $12 million but it now appears this will not cover the proposed three barns, soccer fields and paved parking lots.

“The money to pay for all of that is going to have to come from somewhere,” Houseman noted.

Houseman, who represents constituents in the western side of the county, doesn’t view the apex as a viable option for Wythe.

“Anytime you do any kind of project of this multitude you’re going to have opposition,” Farley noted.

He said communities across Southwest Virginia are realizing that survival in a changing economy requires diversification.

“If we can break even – with operational costs and debt services – we’re doing well,” Farley added. “We’re not expecting this to be a money generator. If it can pay for itself, revenue will be generated through area motels and restaurants, and undeveloped land that will become developed. This will all be a net benefit to county.”

Some have argued that the $7.5 million spent so far on the expo center could have been used for badly needed renovations at Wythe County’s aging schools.

Wythe Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry did not address the money allocated to the expo center, but admitted, “Wythe County Public Schools is struggling with many facilities right now.”

Perry cited facility issues with both George Wythe High and Scott Middle schools, which are both more than 60 years old. Although $4.9 million was spent on additions at Spiller Elementary in 2003, he pointed out that they’re serving 600 students on a small piece of land with traffic and playground concerns.

One possible solution that has been suggested would be adding an addition for the middle school at George Wythe and moving Spiller students to Scott Middle.

Perry points to concerns at both Fort Chiswell High and Middle schools. The county spent $5 million in additions to Fort Chiswell Middle in 2003, but Perry said the school seriously needs new restrooms and additional classrooms.

However, Wythe’s board of supervisors this year authorized proceeding with a Virginia Association of Counties and Virginia Municipal League finance agreement for the issuance of a $10 million bond to help with capital improvements at George Wythe High.

“There is a question if $10 million will completely take care of George Wythe. I’m certainly of the opinion if the school board asks for more we should certainly look at that and certainly provide what is needed,” Houseman shared.

The county currently provides $2.6 million in existing debt service for previous school construction projects.

“The state mandated amount for operational funding in Wythe is slightly less than $8.6 million. The county provided $13.1 million this year, in addition to $10 million approved by the board of supervisors for George Wythe High School renovations,” Farley said.

With a reduction in state funding for schools since the last big recession, Perry noted that the situation isn’t likely to change anytime soon.

“Most of us are dealing with facilities now that are 60 years or older that present a wide range of issues. This is a problem across the entire state. At one time, we received over $1 million in construction funds. Since the recession, about 2008, we haven’t received those monies from the state that help us pay for capital improvements,” Perry said.

