WWII veteran Dennis Turman had a ringside seat to history

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Life’s most memorable events stay with us forever, no matter how much time has passed. It’s been 71 years since 18-year-old Dennis Turman witnessed two atomic bombs dropped by the United States.

“I had a ringside seat,” he recalls.

The Pulaski native, now 89, joined the Navy in January of 1946. Even though World War II officially ended the previous summer after the first two bombs were dropped on Japan, he got to see the third and fourth A-bombs explode in the Marshall Islands.

The U.S. continued to draft Americans for service as soldiers were still needed in the aftermath of a manmade disaster that annihilated many parts of the world. Presidential Proclamation 2714 recognizes anyone who served between Dec.7, 1941 and Dec. 31, 1946 as a veteran of World War II.

Turman was the only child of Leonard and Laura Turman, Carroll Countians who settled in Pulaski after leaving West Virginia. His dad purchased a farm in Robinson Tract and worked as a building superintendent for Trinkle and Dobyns Construction. He was steadily employed during the Depression.

Turman attended Jefferson Elementary and Pulaski High schools and remembers catching a school bus that sometimes wouldn’t start in cold weather.

“A bicycle was my main source of transportation until I got my driver’s license. Then dad would let me borrow the car occasionally,” Turman says with a wry grin.

He drove a school bus during his last year of high school, a job which he thinks may have earned him $15 a month.

Baseball was his favorite recreational past time back then, although Turman didn’t pursue it as an extracurricular activity.

While in high school, he worked for Pulaski Mirror Company for one summer since, he says, “They were short of help because of the war.”

He joined military service rather than waiting for the draft so he could choose the Navy. He spent six weeks in a Norfolk bootcamp.

“I thought I’d get to come home on leave for Easter, but on Easter Sunday I was on my way to Shoemaker, California,” he recalls.

From there he boarded the USS Rockingham bound for Bikini, Atoll in the Marshall Islands for “Operation Crossroads.” The operation’s goal was to see the effect of atomic bombs on ships. More than 150 people living on the island were relocated to other islands in the Marshall chain.

When asked if he now thinks watching two atomic bomb explosions wasn’t safe, he replies, “I thought it wasn’t too safe then.”

Turman saw the first two of what would be 23 atomic tests conducted on Bikini Atoll between 1946 and 1958.

The first bomb was dropped 14 miles from the ship. He says the men stood on the deck of the ship during the test, but were ordered to turn their backs and cover their eyes with an arm. After the initial explosion they were permitted to turn around and look.

“We couldn’t feel a thing. But after the bomb exploded we were allowed to turn around and we could see the plume.”

He was transferred off the Rockingham to a LST, a tank landing ship, from where he worked on a German cruiser for a couple of weeks.

Two weeks later, a second bomb was dropped in the water seven miles just from the LST. The target was an abandoned ship. Turman says there were a number of ships left in the water after the war,

“This big column of water came up out of the sea with a black area that I soon realized was a ship,” Turman shares.

A fireman first class, Turman was in charge of the engine room, a responsibility that got a little rocky when the LST passed through a typhoon en route to the Hawaiian islands.

“I was asleep on the top bunk. When I woke up I was on the side of the ship, and I was grabbing for something to keep from being thrown out.”

“The next thing I knew, general quarters were sounded. That means everybody goes to their duty station,” but he found working in the engine room a daunting task as the LST tossed in the storm.

The sailors were all tested for radiation upon their return to California.

“You could take a Geiger counter into the engine room and it would just go nuts,” Turman recalls. Fortunately, he never experienced any illnesses related to his exposure.

He received his discharge a couple months shy of two years, arriving home in Pulaski just in time for Thanksgiving 1947. He hadn’t signed up for the reserves, a decision that probably kept him out of the Korean War.

He got a job working for Norman Jones, a men’s clothing store, in downtown Pulaski, during the Christmas holidays. “I remember when Pulaski was the busiest little town anywhere in the area, especially at Christmas.”

That was followed by two years at Virginia Tech through the G.I. Bill. He had planned on getting a degree in engineering, although his plans changed when he met Irene at the church they both attended.

He held numerous jobs after they married, starting with his dad’s one-time employer, Trinkle and Dobyns. That was followed by a stint at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

At the arsenal, he met a tank builder who offered him a job. It required moving the family to West Virginia where he worked for a summer. After visiting the company’s main office in New Jersey, he decided it wasn’t for him.

As he puts it, “On the way back home, we decided we didn’t want a nomadic life.”

So, he worked for Pulaski Lumber Company, Coleman Furniture, Capitol Equipment Company and Appalachian Tire Products. While he was working for Capitol Equipment, he joined forces with his father -in-law and several others to purchase Roberts Recapping Company that they later sold to Appalachian Tire Products.

Eventually, he became a realtor, working first with Bondurant Realty before opening his own office, Turman & Associates Real Estate. He had several partnerships in Pulaski County, including one involving ownership of a Dublin apartment building. “At one point we had 75 or so tenants at the same time.”

The Turmans have one daughter and three sons – Laura, Owen, Gray and John. They all live nearby with the exception of a son who lives outside Raleigh, N.C.

He and Irene live on six acres above Claytor Lake in Draper. For many years, the couple took their boat out on the lake. The couple still attend baseball games in Pulaski. As avid New York Yankees fans, they were thrilled when Pulaski got a Yankees minor league team.

In reflecting on his life, Turman says he crossed through many arenas. He thinks that’s true for most of the men and women from his generation who lived through a depression, a world war and then contributed to America’s burgeoning ingenuity in the second half of the 20th century.

“We had a lot of experiences,” he recalls.

Written by: Editor on November 13, 2017.

Comments

comments