Worrell tops trio of challengers for sheriff

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

This morning, Mike Worrell can put on his Pulaski County Sheriff badge knowing it belongs to him at least through 2019.

Appointed to the position by retiring sheriff Jim Davis June 30, Worrell was able to handily defeat a trio of challengers Tuesday to join the ranks of Pulaski County’s elected sheriffs.

The term normally is four years, but this special sheriff election was to select someone to complete Davis’ final term. That means Worrell will have to hit the campaign trail again in 2019 if he wants to seek another term.

In unofficial results of Tuesday’s election, Worrell received 7,413 votes — 62.5 percent of votes cast in the race. Coming in second, with 2,561 votes (21.5 percent), was former Virginia State Police (VSP) First Sgt. Mike Honaker. He left VSP in August.

Third place, 1,266 votes, went to former sheriff’s office Capt. Brian Wade, who retired before announcing his candidacy. Dublin Police Department Lt. Norman W. “Buck” Dowdy II came in fourth with 601 votes. He spent a portion of his campaign recovering from foot surgery.

Worrell says he grew up wanting to be sheriff of Pulaski County one day. After graduating from Pulaski County High School in 1991, he received a criminal justice degree from Radford University. After completing the police academy, he joined the sheriff’s office in 1997.

He started with the sheriff’s office as a communications officer, then worked his way up to major before being appointed sheriff. He’s been with the department for 20 years.

Some opponents and challengers questioned the speed with which Worrell advanced in the department, saying it left him lacking experience needed for the top job. However, that apparently wasn’t a concern for the majority of the county’s voters as he carried every precinct and received more than 50 percent of the vote in each one.

Worrell’s biggest win was in Snowville, where he received 68.5 percent of the votes. His closest race was in South Pulaski. In that precinct, he received 55.75 percent of the votes to Honaker’s 33 percent.

