Woodrow “Woody” Delano Maddy

Woodrow “Woody” Delano Maddy, age 75, of Radford, Va., passed away Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at his home.

Born Sept.18, 1942 in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Mary Linkous Blair. He retired from Xaloy with 40 years of service as a sales manager. He also served six years with National Guard, was a member of Dublin Baptist Church and a graduate of Dublin High School’s class of 1961.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Wheeling Maddy, of Radford, Va.; daughters, Diana Maddy Hundley and husband, Richard, and Shari Maddy West and husband, Brian, both of Glen Allen, Va.; granddaughters, Lindsay Hundley and Chloe West; grandson, Cole West; sister, Barbara Boykin, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and brother , William Collier, of Ormond Beach, Fla.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Nov. 20, 2017 at the Dublin Baptist Church with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the church.

Bower Funeral Homes. Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

November 17, 2017

