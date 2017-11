Woman to be sentenced on drug charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski woman, whose drug charges could have been dismissed, has, instead, been convicted and will be sentenced later this month.

Kimberly Diane Smith, 22, was ordered into Pulaski County’s drug court program Feb. 2, 2016 after she pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related charges. The court took Smith’s pleas under advisement to give her a chance to complete the drug court program.

November 3, 2017

