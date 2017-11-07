Wanted suspect arrested in Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A man was arrested in Pulaski early Monday by Radford authorities, who searched from him over the weekend.

According to Radford City Police Department, Robert Steele, 32, of Radford, was taken into custody without incident at 1:10 a.m. He was in an apartment at 106 Sixth St. in Pulaski.

Radford police said Steele was wanted on charges of trespassing, stalking, and breaking and entering. New River Valley Regional Jail records show he faces two counts of breaking and entering, three counts of trespassing and 15 probation revocation charges for convictions of violation of a protective order.

Steele is being held without bond.

