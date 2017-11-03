W.Va. man held for soliciting minor

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Pearisburg authorities are searching the phone of a West Virginia man arrested on multiple charges, including soliciting prostitution from a minor he met online.
A search warrant filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court, allows authorities to seize and search the cell phone of inmate Curtis Ray Sutphin, 23, of Glenville, W.Va. The phone has been held among Sutphin’s property since he was arrested Oct. 13 in Pearisburg.
The search warrant was filed in Pulaski County because the phone is at the jail in Dublin.
