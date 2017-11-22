W. J. Worrell

W. J. Worrell, age 59, of Pulaski County, Va., died Monday, Nov. 20, 2107, at LewisGale Hospital–Pulaski.

W.J. was born Feb. 22, 1958, to the late William J Worrell Sr. and Helen Lester Worrell of Hiwassee, Va., and was blessed with a dad that instilled a passion for hunting and all things out-of-doors. W.J. went to college at Virginia Tech and earned a B.S. in biochemistry and, subsequently, an MS in physical chemistry. W.J. went to work for Hercules Powder Company at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant and became a “propellant development engineer.”

For most of the rest of his 30-year career, his job was essentially also his hobby. W.J. progressed in various engineering/technical functions to technical director, chief scientist, chief engineer and, ultimately, program manager, where he ran the Alliant Powder Business. e holds several patents for propellants, propellant processing and ammunition design.

W.J. is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Donna Daigle Worrell, and daughter, Brittney Lu Worrell, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was proud that Brittney chose to follow in his footsteps at Virginia Tech to study biochemistry and go on to dental school next fall.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, 4 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Melissa Smith officiating. The family will receive friends in the overflow section of the church’s chapel, 2-4 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

