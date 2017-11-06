VT’s Engineers Without Borders travel globe

Engineers Without Borders, a student-run organization at Virginia Tech, is supporting a wastewater treatment project in Guatemala, a solar energy project in Uganda, and an irrigation and seed storage project in Nicaragua, all to improve life in underdeveloped communities around the world.

Student members are responsible for researching and planning their projects from the ground up, consulting with professional engineers and nongovernmental organizations.

Extensive fundraising and grant writing are necessary to raise money for project materials and travel costs. Engineers Without Borders is also working to raise $5,000 through JUMP, Virginia Tech’s official crowdfunding platform, to help support these international projects in Guatemala, Uganda, and Nicaragua. The campaign will end Nov. 17.

