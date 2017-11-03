VT expert: Opioid crisis creating ‘grandfamilies’

The opioid crisis in the United States has created millions of “grandfamilies,” or families in which grandparents are raising their grandchildren. In these skipped-generation households, grandparents provide an important safety net to their grandchildren and families, according to a Virginia Tech expert on grandparents raising grandchildren.

“Washington’s declaration of the opioid crisis as a public health emergency provides an opportunity to highlight the extraordinary ways that grandparents are coming to the rescue of their grandchildren because their parents can no longer care for them,” stated Megan Dolbin-MacNab, an associate professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Science at Virginia Tech.

November 3, 2017.

