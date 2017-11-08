Voters say ‘yes’ to PCMS

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttime.com

A new consolidated middle school is officially in Pulaski County’s future after voters passed a bond referendum to finance the construction of a facility to accommodate students from Dublin and Pulaski middle schools.

Over 64 percent of county residents voted for $47 million in bonds to finance Pulaski County Middle School, to be built near the Thornspring – Route 11 intersection. The property, located on northbound Route 11 / Lee Highway, will have a Pulaski address.

During a public hearing over the summer, RRMM Architects presented a proposal for a school and site plan. Under the firm’s proposal, construction would begin in the winter of 2018 and the new county middle school would open in the fall of 2020.

Out of more than 11,700 votes cast in Pulaski County’s 13 precincts, over 7,500 were in support of the bond referendum to finance the new middle school. The highest percentage of ‘yes’ votes came from New River, at 69.61 percent, and Massie, with 69.31 percent. The percentages voting ‘yes’ were also significant in Belspring, at 64 percent and Robinson, at 67 percent. None of the precincts had less than 53 percent .

“This was 40 years in the making, and this is a turning point in Pulaski County’s history,” said Tracy Belcher in the citizen watch party at Al’s on First Tuesday night. Belcher, along with Lezley Wilson, Ashley Hale, Lora Covey and Jean Cox, is a founding member of Pulaski County Citizens for Education (PCCFE).

Discussions about building a county middle school originated at the same time the county was building an elementary school and consolidated high school in the mid-1970s. Critzer Elementary opened in 1973. Pulaski County High School opened a year later, graduating its first class in 1975.

Ronnie Nichols, who joined the Pulaski County School System in 1977 as a bus driver, said they were having conversations about consolidating the middle schools then. He was the school system’s operations director until a few months ago.

Supervisor Joe Guthrie, a former school board member, said the original plan was to build a county middle school five to seven years after PCHS opened.

But there wouldn’t be any new construction for another 30 years.

“But with interest rates and the recession, the time wasn’t right,” Guthrie said. “After that, we went through a prolonged restructuring of the economy. Pulaski County lost our furniture and textile industries. That led the county not to move forward with any new construction.”

There was a major renovation at Snowville Elementary and another one at Critzer Elementary in the late 1990s. In 2004, Pulaski Elementary School became the first new school in three decades. Draper, Northwood and Claremont elementary schools were all closed and the students sent to PES.

A new Riverlawn Elementary School, built largely on the same design as PES, opened in 2007.

Over the years, renovations were made to convert Northwood into the Southwest Virginia Governor’s School. Additions and upgrades were made to Dublin Elementary in 2015, and PCHS has gone through several updates.

“The amount of support from our community has been amazing throughout this process and we look forward to continued engagement with the citizens of Pulaski County as we get into the more detailed phases of developing Pulaski County Middle School,” Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers said Tuesday at the citizen watch party.

Siers also thanked individual citizens, community groups, and Pulaski County Citizens for Education.

“They worked tirelessly during the past few months to get us to this point. It is truly a great day to be a citizen in this wonderful county where the future for our children has just been made much brighter,” he said.

