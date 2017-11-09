Virginia Otey Mabry Owens

Virginia Otey Mabry Owens, age 103, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at Radford Health and Rehab in Radford.

Born Nov. 6, 1914, in Pulaski County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Franklin Tate Mabry and Nellie May Wheeling Mabry. Her husband, Frank Deaton Owens (1974); sons, David Arnold Owens, Wallace Henry Owens; grandson, Mike Owens, and numerous brothers and sisters also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her five grandchildren, numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Douglas Mabry of Wytheville, Va.; sister, Lula Mabry Lawson of Hillsville, Va.; special nephews, David, Charles and Dickie Tolbert and Matt Rakes, and special friends, Doris Simmerman and Sister Mabel Caudill.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Neil Wood officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. View United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

