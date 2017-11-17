Virginia home-schoolers top 40,000

By Will Thomas

VCU Capital News Service

Alycia Wright, a Short Pump, Virginia resident, used to have her own classroom where each day she taught dozens of middle-school students. That all changed after Wright had her fourth child and decided to begin home-schooling her children.

“We tried it for a year, loved the freedom and we have not stopped,” she said.

A licensed middle school teacher for 12 years with a master’s degree, Wright initially made the switch to home schooling as a financial decision: It meant saving on private-school tuition for her two daughters. After experiencing a year in the home-schooling community, Wright was more than happy to continue home-schooling her children.

