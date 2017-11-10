Veterans Day events set for today, weekend

Several events celebrating and honoring American veterans will take place today and during the weekend.

Two events are scheduled for today. Critzer Elementary school’s veteran’s program begins at 9:30 a.m.

A ceremony honoring U.S. military veterans will be held at New River Community College in at 11 a.m., in the T.J. Anderson Student Lounge in Martin Hall.

The program includes Moriah Hinton, NRCC student; Dr. Pat Huber, NRCC president; members of the Radford VFW Post 776; and Ben Roy, NRCC Veterans Services and the Radford High School Choir.

Veterans in attendance will be recognized. Specialist Nicole Elliott, Virginia National Guard, U.S. Army veteran and NRCC student, will be the keynote speaker.

A breakfast for Pulaski County veterans will be held at Riverview Church of God, located at 2703 Wysor Highway, Saturday at 8 and 11 a.m.

Pulaski Elks Lodge #1067 will hold a concert, “Honoring Our Community Veterans,” at 3 p.m. Sunday in the historic Pulaski Theater. The New River Valley Community College Old Pros Big Band will provide patriotic tunes, as well as dance music.

All events are free and open to the public.

