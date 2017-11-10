Veteran Salute

For the third year, Pulaski County High School’s chorus, band, drama and art departments saluted local veterans with a concert in the Little Theatre on Thursday. Their first concert, mostly for students, faculty and staff, was held in the afternoon. For the first time, the school’s fine arts department also held a separate, evening concert for the community and veterans. The evening performance included a reception before the concert. Artwork was displayed inside the theatre and lobby. The high school band played several patriotic numbers, and the PCHS chorus sang several patriotic selections. Drama students presented skits and songs, as well as an original poem written by students.

