Veteran celebration

Melinda Williams/SWT

Pulaski building products manufacturer James Hardie paid homage Friday to its veteran employees with a special luncheon, group photo of veterans on duty and the raising of the American flag. This is the first time in its 11 years in Pulaski County that the company has had a flagpole to display a flag.

Written by: Editor on November 14, 2017.

