VCE joins fight against opioid deaths

With prescription drugs, particularly opioids, claiming 60,000 lives a year, Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) is now joining an ever-increasing list of agencies developing programs to combat the problem.

VCE was approved to receive $321,638 in federal grant funds from National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) for programs in Southwest Virginia, including Pulaski County, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia recently announced.

Dr. Crystal Tyler-Mackey helped develop the proposal seeking the grant. She is an Extension specialist and adjunct faculty member in Virginia Tech’s Department of Human Development.

