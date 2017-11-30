Upsurge in traffic fatalities leads to concern

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

In keeping with this year’s trend of rising traffic fatalities, more people died on Virginia roads during this Thanksgiving holiday than Thanksgiving 2016.

Virginia State Police reports 10 fatalities, including one pedestrian, as a result of traffic crashes during the Thanksgiving statistical counting period, which ran 12:01 a.m. Nov. 22 through midnight Nov. 26.

Eight people were killed in Virginia traffic crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2016, according to State Police figures. The last time Thanksgiving fatalities surpassed this year’s tally was 2013, when 11 people were killed.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 30, 2017.

Comments

comments