Upcoming concerts signal Christmas is near

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Two upcoming concerts continue to serve as the traditional harbinger for Christmas in Pulaski County.

The New River Valley’s Community Choir will perform at First Presbyterian Church in Pulaski Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. and at Dublin United Methodist Church Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial Baptist Handbell Choir will perform Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Pulaski church.

Lynn Loftus, a Pulaski resident who leads both groups, says she decided upon the Community Choir’s music over the summer, selecting “Kings Came Riding” by Brian Holmes as the centerpiece for those two performances.

“These concerts ease us into Christmas,” Loftus explains.

Valerie Ransbottom, choir director at Pulaski Middle School, will join the Community Choir on the Holmes’ number. Simran Rosborough will join the choir in their performance of “Thaïs” by Jules Massenet.

Daniel Taylor will play percussion and trumpet with the choir on four pieces, including the popular “Carol of the Bells.” They will perform 15 different songs included a medley titled “Garland of Carols.” They will also perform “How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place.”

Although the Handbell Choir has often accompanied the Community Choir, for the first time, the choir will join the ringers when they perform at Memorial Baptist Dec. 1 and 3.

The hand bell choir will also be joined by Alecia Stanley, on the synthesizer.

“This is a very nice and varied program,” Loftus says.

Some of the other numbers includes “The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli, the Old French version of “Masters in the Hall” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman.”

Of course, Loftus points out that “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman” is always a challenging number given its fast tempo.

As always, donations are welcome and help to pay for music, hand bells, printing of programs and guest musicians.

“Both choirs are always looking for musicians,” Loftus points out.

