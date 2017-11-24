Unsafe vehicles taken off road

GRAYSON COUNTY – Eight commercial vehicles and two commercial vehicle drivers were placed out of service during a special “Commercial Vehicle Traffic Safety Check” conducted in Grayson County Nov. 16.

According to Virginia State Police, Area 25 troopers and Motor Carrier Safety troopers partnered for the inspection checks along Route 58 and Route 21.

During the “Drive 2 Save Lives” initiative, 19 motor carrier inspections were conducted and resulted in the detection of 71 minor to serious violations. The project also yielded 26 summonses and driver arrests.

