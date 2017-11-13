Uncommon Valor

Courtesy photo

Pulaski County’s bravest were honored at Snowville Elementary School’s annual Veteran’s Day ceremony Friday. As part of that ceremony, Snowville students recreated the capture of Iwo Jima as depicted in the United States Marine Corps War Memorial. During World War II, the Marines invaded Iwo Jima, fighting the Imperial Japanese Army before taking the island and raising the American flag. “Among the men who fought on Iwo Jima, uncommon valor was a common virtue,” wrote Chester W. Nimitz.

Written by: Editor on November 13, 2017.

Comments

comments