Two SW Virginia counties awarded broadband funding

Staff Report

Two Virginia counties will receive $6 million in federal funding to construct broadband infrastructure, according to a press release from the offices of U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

Buchanan and Scott counties will receive the funding, awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Community Connect Grant Program. The money will be used to build out and construct broadband Ethernet fibers that will bring broadband to rural communities in Virginia.

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2017.

