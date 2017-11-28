Tucker adds to local social justice discussions, moves to campus ministry

By BROOKE J. WOOD

RADFORD — Drew Tucker gave his last sermon at Christ Lutheran Church Sunday, after which a grateful congregation fed him a potluck lunch and saw him drive off, headed north to his new post as a campus minister.

At the start of his last week in Radford, the minister appeared for an interview at Radford Coffee Company wearing a Virginia Tech sweatshirt on top of a Radford University T-shirt. Tucker, 32, had just taken a break from a hectic packing schedule to discuss his time as pastor at Christ Lutheran in Radford. His three-year term there was characterized by growth for the church in numerous ways, not all of them measurable.

Before he stepped into his first official role as an ordained minister, Tucker served as a youth director and as a campus minister. He went to Lutheran Theological Seminary at Lenoir Rhyne University before he joined Christ Lutheran Sept. 1, 2014.

He went to Radford under a “term call,” based on the special needs of the congregation, such as short-term leadership and the availability of assets to pay a minister. His term would have ended Sept. 1, 2018, unless something changed.

“Fortunately, while I was here we were able to increase giving as well as some other revenue streams and partnerships,” he shared over coffee. “So, the church’s ability to pay a pastor has been lengthened by a good bit. There is definitely life and viability at Christ Lutheran.”

He says the church could have afforded to keep him on and he would have been very happy continuing as the pastor. However, he felt the call to Capital University, where he will be the campus minister.

Of course, he was never just the pastor at Christ Lutheran. Since 2015, he taught world religions as an adjunct faculty member at New River Community College. He also taught an online course at Lenoir–Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina. He headed up the campus ministry at Radford University through Highlander Lutherans, and last year was named Lutheran campus minister at Virginia Tech. He even served as interim director of the Episcopalian’s Canterbury House at RU.

In 2016, he became embroiled in controversy as one of the drivers in a movement, involving several churches, to allow refugees into the city.

“In some sense, that’s probably my biggest regret as a pastor, that we weren’t able to get that done,” he reflectively noted in reference to an often-bitter debate over allowing refugees, from countries like Syria, into Radford.

“It apparently wasn’t the right time because it didn’t appear they would have been safe here,” he said.

But he was lifted by the ability of Blacksburg to resettle several refugee families in their town.

“I think it works in Blacksburg because, in large part, Radford was able to be a flak jacket. We were able to take the hits while they, under the radar, developed the necessary momentum,” he said. “By the time they went full-public the train was unstoppable. That was so good to see from Radford. It was encouraging for us to see all of the churches work here wasn’t in vain but it was a different work than we thought it would be.”

For Tucker, refugee resettlement was connected with social justice, a spark that began with a basic understanding of kindness and doing-unto-others while he was growing up in Orville, Ohio, home to basketball coaching legend Bobby Knight and Smucker’s jelly. His house was smack-dab in the middle of a rotating crop of corn, soy and alfalfa.

His social justice spark was ignited as an undergraduate at Ashland University, in Ohio.

“Before that,” he pointed out, “I didn’t have any sense on how the idea of do-unto-others should work out in relation to poverty, in relation to race, in relation to all of these Biblical issues that God actually makes claims on in scripture.”

His greatest influences at Ashland were Kyle Fedler, a Christian ethicist; Peter Slade, who taught religion and civil rights; Sue Dickson, a scholar in world Christianity; and David Aune, a New Testament professor.

Collectively, he credits them with teaching him what social justice looked like at the center of the church. That was further fortified – through categorization and a spiritual foundation – as a student working on his master of divinity at Duke University.

“Dr. Willie Jennings was one of my professors who focused on theological anthropology, which is the study of who we are as people. One of the questions he posed to his students was, “Does this theology need Jesus? If it doesn’t that’s fine – but it’s not a Christian theology.”

Once he got to Radford, he started Rough Draught Coffee House, Pub Theology and SolSup – all extensions of Christ Lutheran and ways for him to continue the discussion about peace and social justice.

The Pub Theology discussions grew large enough to move out of restaurants and into homes. These sessions had one guiding question; for instance, they might focus around football season with a question such as, “Does God really care who wins the game?”

Christ Lutheran had one, unmotivated adult Sunday school class when he joined in 2014. He said he understood they didn’t want to do Sunday school. His response was, “That’s fine. How do we do faith formation?”

He viewed groups like SolSup and Pub Theology as the answer, as Christian education paradigms.

“Those are where we’re reaching the faith. Those are where we’re having the meaningful discussions around relationships, who God is, about what God’s doing, about why we should care,” he explained.

Christ Lutheran no longer has Sunday school, but Tucker said the historical Sunday school model is changing for more and more churches.

He said he’ll miss the Radford – Pulaski County – Montgomery County area – and the New River. Of course, he added that he’ll most miss the congregation and everyone he connected with through the campus ministries the most.

“Leaving the congregation is hard because of how much I care for them and how much it’s clear they care for me. This is difficult because I love them. It’s encouraging because I know they’re going to be OK. But one of the key realizations I’ve had is that it’s one thing to leave people when you’ve been a part of their journey and you’ve seen their growth.”

He explained that it hurt the most to know he wouldn’t be able to see the continuing progress and growth in the newest members of the congregation or campus ministries.

However, now he’ll get to see that in more than 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students attending Capital.

The move back to Ohio will also be in close proximity to his “sister.” He explained she is a friend who was once his baby sitter, whose family became like his, especially when they were in college and her mother developed pancreatic cancer.

His sister found out she had colon cancer in January of this year. The cancer spread to her liver, where doctors successfully treated it through surgery. Although she almost didn’t survive post-surgical complications, earlier this month she was officially determined to be in “remission.”

Tucker calls it “absolute grace.”

Tucker’s wife, Michelle, and he met while he was a student at Ashland and married during his second year at Duke. They sold their house in Radford within a short time after he was offered the job at Capital and have since purchased a home in Ohio.

And Tucker’s obviously ready to get down to business at a university where social justice is already a given with its diverse population of Jewish and Muslim services. He admitted he already has big plans for interfaith prayer and meditation.

Written by: Editor on November 28, 2017.

Comments

comments