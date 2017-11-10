Trash to Treasure winners announced

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, along with the New River Resource Authority, officially opened the Trash to Treasure exhibit during a Nov. 5 reception.

The show was opened up to artists who take throwaway items as materials, crafting both small and large pieces via upcycled, recycled and creative reuse.

Winners at the elementary level, all of whom are 7 years old, were Cody Bell, who won first place for “Untitled”; Hollace Oakes, second place for “A Happy Summer Day,” and Tucker Tyalor, third place for “Volvo Truck.”

