Time for clocks to fall back

It’s that most wonderful time of the year again.

No, not Christmas, at least not yet.

It’s the time of year we get back the hour we lost last spring when Daylight Saving Time went into effect.

The official time for the autumn time change is 2 a.m. Sunday, but many people adjust their clocks before going to bed Saturday night.

So should you turn your clocks ahead or backward?

Utilizing the familiar saying of “spring forward and fall back,” you should turn your clocks back one hour effective at 2 a.m. Sunday. Therefore, 2 a.m. becomes 1 a.m. and you relive that same hour again – it’s kind of like the movie “Groundhog Day,” but not really.

So when the question arises about which is the longest day of the year and many are inclined to answer the first day of summer, or summer solstice, you’ll know the real answer is the day Daylight Saving Time ends, because we gain an hour and that day is 25 hours long. (Conversely, the shortest day of the year is not the winter solstice, but the day Daylight Saving Time starts, because we lose an hour and that day is only 23 hours long.)

