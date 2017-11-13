Tim “Dr. T” Dye

Tim “Dr. T” Dye, age 59, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 at his home.

Born Oct. 12, 1958, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Robert Roy Dye and Nellie Grace Hall Dye Miller. His brother, Tony “Perk” Dye, and sister, Molly Stidham, also preceded him in death.

He retired from Pulaski County Animal Control with 24 years of service. Tim was the area president of the Southwest Virginia Pagans Motorcycle Club.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Jean Miller Dye of Pulaski, Va.; sons, Mark Anthony Dye and wife, Heather, of Christiansburg, Va. and Gregory Brian Dye and wife, Christina, of Bristol, Tenn.; grandchildren, Samuel Wrigley Dye, Maxwell Beecher Dye and Molly Irene Dye; brother, Terry Dye of Norton, Va., and very special friend, “Spud.”

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Mike Hall and Chaplain Zak Saenz officiating. Interment will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on November 13, 2017.

Comments

comments