Thinking long term

I will start by stating that I never have or never will have a child in our school system. However, that does not mean that I do not care deeply for Pulaski County children and their teachers. In fact, I feel that it is my civic responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interest of the children, their teachers, and the future of this county. I want to do my part to provide them with a safe and comfortable learning environment that is on par with surrounding counties. If I have to pay more taxes to accommodate these children and their teachers, then so be it! I am all in.

Here is something to think about. A new middle school will cost $47 million. A renovated Dublin Middle School will cost 87 percent of the new school or $41 million. For example, would you rather buy a new car for $47,000 with all the latest features and a full warranty for years to come or an old patched and repaired used car for $41,000 with limited warranties, that still contains old parts with a high potential for failure down the road? The answer here is obvious; the new car, even though it has a higher price tag, makes a lot more sense for the long term. The same applies to building a new school rather than renovating an old school. Schools as well as cars become outdated and obsolete and, in some cases, unsafe for the occupants regardless of attempts at repairs and renovations.

In closing, I challenge the opponents of the new middle school to write an open letter to this newspaper addressed to those most affected by this decision – the children and teachers. Please explain to them why they are not deserving or worthy of a new school. Why they should not have a facility comparable to those in surrounding counties. I am very interested in how you justify your position.

William Thompson

Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on November 3, 2017.

