Thelma Jean Akers Anderson

Thelma Jean Akers Anderson, 81, of Pulaski, Va., died Sunday morning, Nov. 19, 2017, in LewisGale Hospital-Montgomery.

She was born in Floyd County July 20, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Effort Akers and Opal Phillips Akers.

Surviving are her husband of 62 wonderful years, Arnold Anderson; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Dean Mabry; granddaughter and husband, Tangie and Daniel Hall; great-grandsons, Trevor and Nathan; sisters-in-law, Mary Anderson and Alene Gray; brother-in-law and wife, Roger and Janice Anderson.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 22, 3 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Teresa Tolbert officiating. Burial will follow in Thornspring Cemetery. Visiting will be Wednesday at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

November 21, 2017.

