Brooke J. Wood/SWT

Volunteers at Pulaski Daily Bread cooked up enough food to feed 300 people for a Thanksgiving Day repast of turkey, dressing, potatoes, green beans, cranberry salad, rolls and desserts Wednesday. Pictured here is volunteer Sharon Tabor serving up lunch between 11 a.m. and 12:30 pm. at the Daily Bread location on Fourth Street. They were assisted by a youth group from Jordan Chapel’s United Methodist Church who served the Thanksgiving meal.

Written by: Editor on November 24, 2017.

