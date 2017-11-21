Terry Wayne Davis

Terry Wayne Davis, 43, of Pulaski, Va., died Saturday afternoon in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Radford, Va., Feb. 20, 1974, and was the son of Malinda Farley Davis and the late George Thomas Davis.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Connie Dean Davis. He was an employee of Radford Workshop and attended Peak Creek Mission of Prayer Church.

Surviving are his mother, Malinda Farley Davis; brother, Allen Davis; and many friends and family.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. at Peak Creek Mission of Prayer Church with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visiting will be held Tuesday evening at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, where the family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

