Teacher of the Month

Dianne Stone was named teacher of the month for October 2017. She was nominated by a parent of one of her former students. The parent gave Stone credit for having an “extraordinary impact” on her child’s life, and “opening up the world” to them. The nomination attributed Stone with loving students as her own and teaching them how to trust in the classroom. The nominator noted that she makes mistakes part of the learning process, advocates for her students, and builds students’ confidence and skills.

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2017.

