Szerokman survived WWII, Korea and Vietnam before career with Radford PD

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

In a military career spanning 22 years, Andrew Szerokman only saw combat once. That’s the war he doesn’t want to talk about; the war that’s still taking its toll on his health.

Szerokman, 90, was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1945 during World War II. Basic training in Louisiana prepared him for service in the Pacific, but then the war ended and he was shipped to Europe, where he was placed in a combat infantry for MPs in Paris.

“I was the only non-combat member of the group. All of the others had seen combat,” he recalls.

Growing up “rough” in a West Virginia coal mining camp prepared him for military service.

He was one of 12 children born to Frank and Elizabeth Szerokman, Hungarian immigrants from Budapest. Their mining camp home consisted of a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, front and back porches, small yard and outhouse. While most of Szerokman’s brothers and sisters quit school after the fifth or sixth grade, he completed the 10th grade before he left school to mine coal at the age of 17.

He was also the only member of the Szerokman household not to speak Hungarian. He was the youngest, and by the time he joined the family, they were well Americanized. He also thinks staying in school longer helped him to focus on English.

During WWII, seven of his eight brothers all fought and survived combat in Italy, Germany, France and Africa. Szerokman was discharged in 1946, but rejoined two years later, serving in Korea and then Vietnam, the only war in which he saw action.

“It was brutal. I don’t like to talk about it. I saw way too much,” he says.

He retired after Vietnam, and his wife Annalee tells of nightmares and jumpiness.

“Yeah,” Szerokman elaborates, “if someone comes up behind me and says ‘boo!’ or something like that, I would be startled.”

He was also exposed to Agent Orange, the herbicide and defoliant chemical used by the U.S military in Vietnam. He says the exposure led to prostate cancer in 1998. He beat that, and all of his tests since then came back clear until 2016. Last year, he was diagnosed with bone cancer in three different locations.

He receives a shot in the arm each month, and one in the hip every six months. But he doesn’t feel sorry for himself or even worry about the future.

“I just wait and see. Live day by day,” a sincere Szerokman shares.

He was in a 1959 accident in Fort Campbell, Ky., involving the 101st U.S. Airborne. Five paratroopers were killed, and another 136 were hospitalized, including Szerokman.

“A freak wind slammed us against the ground as we were coming down in parachutes.”

He remembers Korea for brutally cold nights in its high mountains where he says, “I slept between graves to keep warm.”

Szerokman was also called into service for the Bay of Pigs. He says his company stayed in pup tents on a Puerto Rican beach waiting for invasion orders that, thankfully, never came.

He heard about Pulaski Countian Annalee Wilson through her brother, who happened to be one of his company’s squad leaders in Germany.

“I started writing letters to her. Then we dated three times, got married, and we’ve been married 52 years now. She kept me straight.”

After they married in 1965, he took her with him to a Colorado base where he saw duty as a drill sergeant. When his son Drew was only 6 weeks old, he received orders for Vietnam. Annalee returned to live with her mother in Fairlawn during his two-year tour of duty. When the war ended, he retired from his military career as a Sgt. First Class (E-6).

That same year, 1967, the couple bought a house in Fairlawn, and the retired MP joined the Radford Police Department. The Szerokmans have lived in the same house on Belspring Road ever since.

He worked for the Radford PD for 24 years, earning an associate degree in police science from New River Community College in 1984, and achieving the rank of captain before retiring in 1990.

He’s the proud father of Drew and John. Drew Szerokman has been with the Radford police force for 18 years.

After retiring in 1990, the Szerokmans traveled, taking six cruises and their RV as far south as Florida.

“I’ve had a good life,” he says. “I enjoyed my work on the police force, and have enjoyed my retirement.”

Written by: Editor on November 13, 2017.

