Students go head-to-head in talent finale

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Over $50,000 in prize money is up for grabs Saturday when students from 10 New River Valley high schools battle it out in 2017’s Growing the Future Talent Show.

Over the past few months, talent shows held at each participating high school selected two acts to compete in the finale, being held Saturday at 7 p.m. at Christiansburg High School. The winning act receives $4,000, plus a $15,000 prize for their school.

Competing on behalf of Pulaski County High School are Jason Short and Garrett Vance.

Written by: Editor on November 1, 2017.

