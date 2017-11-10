Store owner accused of theft

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A complaint and subsequent search of a Pulaski business led to charges being filed against the business owner late last month.

According to search warrants on file in Pulaski County Circuit Court, a couple contacted the sheriff’s office Oct. 21 to report the theft of numerous items from their residence at 1703 Case Knife Road in Pulaski.

A affidavit filed to obtain the warrant states that a witness, who wished to remain anonymous, reported seeing two females carrying items from the residence in question to the residence of Melinda Musick, who operates Back Forty Thrift Store at 623 E. Main St.

