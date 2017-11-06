Sonic: Customer cards may have been compromised

Staff Reports

In a posting Tuesday, Krebs on Security said Sonic Drive-In, a fast-food chain with 3,600 restaurants in 45 states, has acknowledged a breach affecting an unknown number of Sonic cash registers, known today as “point-of-sale terminals.”

Sonic has more than 3,500 locations in the United States that include drive-ins in Pulaski, Radford and Christiansburg.

“Sonic Drive-In has discovered that credit and debit card numbers may have been acquired without authorization as part of a malware attack experienced at certain Sonic Drive-In locations,” Sonic said in a statement.

