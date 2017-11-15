Smart Road expansion bolsters Virginia Tech

The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute unveiled four expansions to the Virginia Smart Road on Tuesday, a move that further expanded the university’s role as a leader in advanced vehicle testing.

In partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation, the expansions are all engineered to accelerate advanced-vehicle testing, and offer an unprecedented opportunity to explore how automated and autonomous vehicles will function on all roadways found in the U.S., including edge-and-corner environments.

Two new facilities will be officially opened for testing – the Surface Street Expansion, an urban test bed, and the Live Roadway Connector, which connects the Smart Road to a public road. Once complete, the rural roadway will be the first research facility designed to test automation in a controlled rural environment.

