Skip Black Friday at a Virginia State Park

Skip Black Friday crowds this year by having a green Friday at a Virginia State Park instead.

Virginia continues to partner with other state parks across the country to participate in #OptOutside, encouraging people to skip shopping and enjoy the outdoor experience the day after Thanksgiving.

“Thousands of visitors last year decided to opt-outside as part of their Thanksgiving weekend,” said Virginia State Parks Director Craig Seaver. “The weather will be great, state parks will look beautiful, and it will be a wonderful time for people to focus on what’s really important – family, health and making memories that last a lifetime.”

Visitors over the Thanksgiving weekend are encouraged to participate in the Virginia State Parks #OptOutside photo contest.

Photographers can win Virginia State Parks overnight accommodations gift certificates of $50, $100, $250 and $500. Details and the contest link can be found at http://bit.ly/VSPoptoutside2017.

Written by: Editor on November 22, 2017.

Comments

comments