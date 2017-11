Sitter’s abuse charges dropped

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

All charges were dropped Wednesday against a Pulaski woman accused of abusing three children left in her care in January.

Alyssa Marie Treadway, 23, was charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect and one count of kidnapping. However, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco asked Wednesday that the charges be nolle prosequi, meaning dismissed with the option to re-file them is preserved.

November 9, 2017.

