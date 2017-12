Show us your decorations

Christmas lights started appearing on houses before Thanksgiving this year, like this one on Wilson Avenue in Pulaski. We’d like to see your exterior Christmas decorations. Send a high-quality digital file of your house, along with its location and contact information, to editor@southwesttimes.com. You may see it in the newspaper or on our Facebook page.

Written by: Editor on November 30, 2017.

