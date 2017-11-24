Shelor holding Toys for Tots drive

CHRISTIANSBURG — Shelor Motor Mile is hosting a U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots drive through Dec. 17.

Toy collections boxes are located in Shelor’s Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Kia, Subaru, Toyota and Super Store showrooms, as well as in the service department.

The mission of the Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute them as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

Another objective of the program is to unite all members of local communities in a common cause for each year.

“Our goal is to reach out to the community to help less fortunate children and keep all collected toys for the New River Valley,” said Hank Ross, who helps lead Toys for Tots in Christiansburg.

Written by: Editor on November 24, 2017.

