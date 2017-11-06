Second chance for free flu shot offered

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Those who missed the chance to get a free flu vaccine earlier this fall, have another chance Nov. 9.

New River Health District is once again offering free flu vaccines at each of its district offices, including the one at 170 Fourth St. N.W. in Pulaski. Vaccines are available 9 a.m. to noon, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those receiving the vaccine must be at least 18 years old. This is a walk-in clinic. However, vaccines can be given at an automobile to those unable to leave their car.

Since the vaccine is given in the upper arm, loose clothing should be worn around the arm.

Robert Parker, public information officer for department of health’s western region, says the best way to reduce one’s risk of becoming sick from the flu and spreading it to others is to have an annual flu vaccine.

In addition to the vaccine, other steps that can be taken to minimize risks of getting or spreading the flu include washing your hands frequently and thoroughly for at least 20 seconds; covering coughs with a disposable tissue or coughing into your sleeve instead of your hand; and staying home when you’re sick.

For more information, visit www.wdh.virginia.gov or call New River Health District at 540-585-3300.

Written by: Editor on November 6, 2017.

Comments

comments