Scott discusses making the NRV his new home, addresses RAAP safety concerns

Part 1 of a 2-Part Series

Lt. Col. James Scott took over as commander of Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RAAP) in July, just a month before results of a drone test on open burns was released.

With a background in the Army’s Chemical Corps, Scott, 44, said he was excited to take over as commander of RAAP, better known by locals as the Radford arsenal. The facility rests on more than 4,000 acres bordering the Pulaski and Montgomery county lines.

“I was thrilled,” he says. “This is the most strategic and largest command that the Chemical Corps has for a lieutenant colonel.”

Before he joined the arsenal, Scott had completed two tours of duty in Iraq. When he was appointed to the arsenal, he was working at the 20th CBRNE – Chemical, Biological, Radiation, Nuclear and Explosives – Command, at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.

“This is totally new – which is totally exciting – in terms of the strategic mission and the importance it plays in support of the warfighter and the national defense of this country. It’s truly remarkable,” Scott says.

The newest challenge from those who believe the arsenal should be held to a higher standard may disappoint Scott but it doesn’t worry him because he believes RAAP has done everything within its means to be good stewards of the community in which he now lives with his wife and two young daughters.

Scott grew up in Southern Illinois, where his family still lives.

“I did a year of college after high school, but it wasn’t time for that for me yet. So, I ran away with the Army,” he quips.

He enlisted in 1992, and then pursued basic and advanced training at Fort Riley, Kan. He then finished college and became a commissioned officer. His first assignment was with the Army’s Second Infantry Division in Korea.

After a 2003 tour of duty with the Second Calvary Regiment in Iraq, he was named commander of a Fort Polk, La. company for almost four years. Then he was redeployed to Iraq.

While he admits traveling has it perks, in the end he just wanted to be with his family.

“When it gets down to it, the dogs still bark and want to be petted,” he explains. “The kids want to run around and play. Most people just want to be able to raise their family and do the best they can. When you come home you realize what’s really important.”

After his second Iraq deployment, he became an instructor for CBRNE in Maryland. He next worked as an operations officer at Fort Hood, Texas, attended U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and was accepted into the School of Advanced Military Studies.

After that, he assumed command at CBRNE.

Drone tests were conducted at the arsenal in the fall of 2016, Scott says, because RAAP was confident they were doing the right things, and continuing to do the right things.

RAAP reached out to NASA, University of Dayton and the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Prior to this timeframe, the technology didn’t necessarily exist to put censors on drones and fly it through plumes of smoke from the open burn grounds,” Scott explains.

The test results were so complicated it even took the arsenal’s own environmental team a while to decipher the results but, in the end, they were pleased because 68 of the 73 different chemicals they tested for came back below the averages they expected.

However, five – lead, arsenic, cadmium, chloromethane and silver – came back higher than expected.

“Silver and arsenic are not in any of our products. So, we’re not sure where they came from,” Scott explains. “We know we have lead in the products, and the lead came back about five times higher for the emission factor than what the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has in their logbook, which we used for the formula.”

Saying he didn’t want to appear dismissive of the results, he adds that EPA is most concerned with dioxins – and they came back lower than expected.

But last week, Blacksburg Town Council issued a resolution challenging RAAP to be more accountable for its results, to do more to ensure the chemicals released in open burns aren’t hurting the environment.

In Part 2, Scott talks about why he’s not concerned about the test results, what the arsenal is doing to address these concerns, and why he takes their responsibility to the NRV seriously.

