School board thanks grounds crew

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Earlier this year, Pulaski County Public Schools decided that maintenance and grounds crews should work exclusively on schools – and some believe that has made a significant difference in upkeep and appearance.

A joint services board between the school and county formed in 2005 with the purpose of sharing operations and technology. Although the county and school system each paid their own employees, they began working together to maintain all county facilities.

In June, the school system made the decision to renew focus on maintenance and upkeep within the county’s schools. As a result, on July 1, the four members of the school system’s grounds crew began working exclusively on the schools.

