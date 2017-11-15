SBA accepting small business nominees

The U.S. Small Business Administration is accepting nominations for its 2018 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards.

SBA is requesting nominees for small business person of the year – one from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam.

Nominees are also needed small business exporter of they, and small business for disaster recovery, for outstanding contributions to disaster recovery, for outstanding contributions to disaster recovery – volunteer.

