Rush easily holds on the 7th District seat

Republican Nick Rush easily defeated Democrat challenger Flo Ketner Tuesday to hold on to his 7th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

With 97 percent of precincts reporting, Rush, who was seeking his fourth term, walked away with nearly 67 percent of the district votes, receiving 17,270 votes to Ketner’s 8,627.

In Pulaski County, Rush received almost 74 percent of the votes cast. He had 7,168 votes and Ketner received 2,533. He represents most of the county, with the exception of portions of two precincts that fall in the 12th District. Chris Hurst won the 12th District, defeating incumbent Joseph Yost.

A former 82nd Airborne paratrooper from Christiansburg, Rush also easily defeated his opponent in Montgomery and Floyd counties, which fall entirely within the district.

Rush serves on the House’s Appropriations, Privileges and Elections, and Militia, Police and Public Safety committees.

Ketner, a native of Floyd County, is a stay-at-home mother.

