Ruby Largen McGrady

Ruby Largen McGrady, 81, of Pulaski, Va., went to her heavenly home Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.

Ruby was born July 26, 1936 in Pulaski, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Sr. and Annie Largen; siblings, Alma (Neal) Johnson, James (Melva) Largen, and George Jr. (Mae) Largen; brother-in-law, Elwood Horton, and grandson, Wally McGrady.

Ruby is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Walter (Junior) McGrady; children, Walter (Mack) and Debbie McGrady of Draper, Va., Susan and Mike Holcomb of Pulaski, Va., Michele and Steven Walker of Cornelius, N.C.; grandchildren, Tiffany and Shannon Payne, Meredith McGrady, Ashley McGrady, Kristen Mitchell, Kasey Holcomb, Jonathan Holcomb and Chloe Walker; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty Horton and Priscilla and Manny Ramirez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruby was a member of Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church and dearly loved her church family. Her family will receive guests at the home of Mike and Susan Holcomb.

Funeral services are Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Jordan’s Chapel UMC, with the Rev. Becky Wheeler officiating. Viewing is 5-7 p.m., with service to follow. Graveside service is Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. at Thornspring Cemetery, with Stevens Funeral Home handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Jordan’s Chapel UMC Building Fund, P.O. Box 1626, Pulaski, VA 24301.

