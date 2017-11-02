Roy Edgar Cook

Roy Edgar Cook, age 79, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski.

Born May 20, 1938 in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Thomas David Cook and Hallie Lee Frazier Cook. His two brothers, Frank Cook and Junior David Cook, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his life-long companion, Linda Faye Hodge of Pulaski, Va.; children, Patricia (Todd) Henderson of Pulaski, Va., Charlotte Arnold of Pulaski, Va., Angela (Stephen) Lowe of Pulaski, Va. and Rebecca Altizer of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, D.J. Cole, Kelly Cole, Michael Terry, Miranda Chandler and Jordan Hoppe; great-grandchildren, Rachel Riggs, Gregory Terry, Nova Terry and Cayden Chandler; sister, Mae Cook Dalton and husband, Wayman, of Pulaski, Va.; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Randall Jones officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

November 2, 2017.

