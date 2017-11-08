Ronald Steven (Rony) LaRue

Ronald Steven (Rony) LaRue, 69, of Pulaski, Va., went peacefully home Saturday morning, Nov. 4, 2017, in Pulaski Health & Rehab Center, Pulaski, Va.

He was born in Pulaski, Va., Aug. 19, 1948, and was the son of the late Steven Roscoe LaRue and Lula Dawn Davis. Mr. LaRue was a retired contractor with Southern Air and was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corp.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Jean LaRue; daughters, Rhonda and Jennifer; step-daughter, Dreama; eight grandchildren, and a great number of brothers, sisters, aunts, uncle and family.

Mr. LaRue will be cremated and his ashes will be buried at a later date.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

