Ronald Clayton Bradbery

Ronald Clayton Bradbery, age 80, of Wytheville, Va., passed away Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.

Ronald was born June 20, 1937, to the late Clarence and Lillian Alexander Bradbery. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack Bradbery, Clarence Bradbery, Jr., and Billy Bradberry. Survivors include two brothers, Bobby Bradbery of Wytheville, Va., and Bo and Brenda Bradberry of Draper, Va. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, No. 14, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Joe Taylor and Rev. Amy Whatley officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 www.familyhousews.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the Bradbery family.

Written by: Editor on November 13, 2017.

Comments

comments