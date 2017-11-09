Ribbon cutting held for Omni Place

A ribbon cutting hosted by the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce was followed by an open house, hosted by Omni Place and Events by Sherri, Friday, Nov. 3 in Fairlawn.

The open house gave attendees an opportunity to tour the newest event venue in the Fairlawn area of the New River Valley.

“With over 5,500 square feet of versatile event space, Omni Place provides much needed corporate, family event and wedding venue space for the area,” according to a press release from Events by Sherri.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 9, 2017.

Comments

comments